1 critically injured in northeast side shooting

Photo of the scene of a shooting on the northeast side on Jan. 25, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been critically injured in shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the 11000 block of Redskin Place for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers found someone in a parking lot who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

No victim or possible suspect information was released.