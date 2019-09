INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s near north side Wednesday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 1500 block of West 23rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot.

Police found one victim at the scene with critical injuries. That victim taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been apprehended.