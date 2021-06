Crime Watch 8

1 critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s east side, police said.

Before 2 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 6800 block of East 21st Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located the victim, who was a suffering from gunshot wounds.

No victim or suspect information has been released.