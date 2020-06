1 critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another shooting overnight in Indianapolis has left one person in critical condition, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4200 block of English Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot.

After getting to the scene, officers located the victim. That person has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been.