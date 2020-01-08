13-year-old critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

A shooting happened just around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

“Everyone needs to recognize the fact that if you have a gun in the house it has to be secure,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

The child, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

This story is developing.

Previous Story:

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive. That’s in the Postbrook East Apartment complex.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

No information about a possible suspect has been released.

A shooting happened just around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

A shooting happened just around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)