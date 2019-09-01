23-year-old man dies in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old man died Saturday in a shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lupine Drive, near 34th Street and High School Road, around 8 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

A male victim was found there with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police at the scene told News 8 the man had died.

Police did not provide any details about the victim or about any potential suspects. They also did not provide details about what led up to the shooting.