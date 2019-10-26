1 critically injured in south-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3500 block of Madison Avenue before 4 a.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot.

When IMPD officers arrived, they located one victim who was shot at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not said if a suspect has been apprehended.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.