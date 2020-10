1 critically injured in westside stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a stabbing on the city’s west side Monday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of West Washington and Laclede streets for a person stabbed report.

Officers later said someone had been stabbed and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No victim or suspect information has been released.