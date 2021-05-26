Crime Watch 8

1 critically wounded after shooting at Wes Montgomery Park

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, on the city's east side. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a city park, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had initially reported the person was dead, about about 45 minutes later said the person was in extremely critical condition.

IMPD was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, on the city’s east side. The park is north of East 34th Street between Emerson and North Arlington avenues.

Police said they believe one person in a car shot at another person in car. They have given no information on whether the park is safe or a possible suspect in the shooting.

The park named after the famous jazz guitarist from Indianapolis opened in 1970. The forested park has a splash pad, a playground, a picnic shelter, walking trails, and a small building.