1 dead, 1 critical after separate shootings across Indianapolis

(WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is critical after separate shootings just minutes apart Thursday night across Indianapolis, police say.

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to a business in the 3100 block of North Sherman Drive on a report of a person shot. That is near Sherman and East 31st Street.

IMPD initially reported the person shot to be in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred at 7 p.m. Thursday. IMPD was dispatched to a person shot in a residential area in the 3600 block of Chatsbee Court. That is off North High School Road south of 38th Street.

IMPD initially reported the person was pronounced dead at the scene but has since changed their condition to critical.

No additional details were immediately available from police on either incident.

On Thursday morning, a person was rushed to the hospital after being found shot at a Castleton strip mall, police say.