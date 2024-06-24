1 dead, 1 critical after separate shootings near Crown Hill Cemetery

IMPD officers on the scene of a shooting off West 32nd Street near Crown Hill Cemetery on June 24, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and another was critically injured following two separate shootings on Indianapolis’ near north side early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 32nd Street and North Capitol Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Five minutes later, police were called to a neighborhood a few blocks away off West 32nd Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Interstate 65 on a report of another person shot. The man found shot there was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers didn’t say if the shootings were connected. They also didn’t provide information on suspects.