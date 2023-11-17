1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near 32nd, Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday.

At 7:18 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of North Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is an area with businesses and homes near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

Police did not immediately release any information on the identity of the people shot or suspect information.