1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Howard Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition Friday after a shooting occurred on the city’s southwest side.

At 3:37 p.m. Friday, IMPD Southwest District officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Howard Street. That is a residential area on the city’s southwest side. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.