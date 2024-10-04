1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting near North Mitthoefer Road

Scene of the incident near the 2900 block of North Mitthoefer Road. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and a woman was critically injured Thursday in a shooting on the city’s far east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 6:56 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Mitthoefer Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man and woman at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wound injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was reported to be in critical condition.

According to investigators, the man and woman started arguing around 3 p.m. Thursday, which led to the shooting. Investigators believe the man shot and killed himself. No further information was released.

Mental health resources