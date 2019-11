MARION, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Marion Sunday morning.

According to the Marion Police Department, two people were found shot in the 4000 block of Wildoner Drive around 4:15 a.m. That’s located between Starkey and Thompson drives.

Police say one of the victims died. Another victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Information about the victims or a suspect has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.