1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Subway restaurant

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Subway restaurant on the Indianapolis east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a person shot at 5151 E. 38th St., which is a Subway east of Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived they located two people who had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

One person later died from his injuries. The other person was described as awake and breathing

Police have not yet released any information about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

The fatal shooting was the first of two to happen Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.

