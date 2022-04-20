Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon shooting in downtown Richmond left one person dead and another injured, police say.

Richmond Police Department officers were called to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Eighth and South A streets. That’s also the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 40 in the downtown area.

Nathaniel Reed, 18, died in the shooting. Adolfo Armenta, 18, was treated and released from Reid Hospital.

No arrests have been made as the investigation has not yet been completed, Sgt. Zach Taylor of Richmond police said Tuesday night in a Facebook post.