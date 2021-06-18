Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Castleton-area apartments

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another received a graze wound after a shooting Thursday night at apartments on the northeast side, Indianapolis police said.

Emergency medical crews and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly after 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the 8800 block of Garonne Terrace. That’s at Riverbend Apartment Homes off East 86th Street and Allisonville Road.

Officers arrived to find the two people shot, and one died at the scene, IMPD said in an email. The person with the graze wound was stable.

IMPD offered no word on whether the area is safe, what led to the shooting, or a possible suspect.

