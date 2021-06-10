Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Anderson. Police describe the shooting as “an isolated incident between the two injured parties.”

The Anderson Police Department says officers were called to the 1700 block of Nelle Street just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman had been shot. The woman was unresponsive and was pronounced dead after being sent to a local hospital.

The male victim was responsive at the scene. He has since been taken to an Indianapolis hospital where police say he is stable.

Investigators have not released the identities of the parties involved.