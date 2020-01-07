1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation of a deadly double stabbing is underway in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Scott Street in Hope, Indiana.

The department said at least one person is dead and a second person was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public.

This deadly incident remains under investigation.