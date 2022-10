Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side. One of the victims is deceased.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 5822 E. 21st St. just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. That’s just west of Arlington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two people had been shot.

IMPD says one of the victims is dead. The other is awake and breathing.

Police have not said anything about a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.