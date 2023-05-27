Search
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence shooting

by: Jay Adkins
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a Lawrence apartment complex Friday.

At 5:52 p.m. Friday, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at The Reserve at Franklin Glenn Apartments in the 8000 block of Louisville Drive. That’s south of the intersection of Pendleton Pike and North Franklin Road. When police arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The other man was dead on the scene. The two men’s identities were not made available by police.

Police are investigating the incident and have no suspects in custody.

