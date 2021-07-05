Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartments near downtown

One person died and another was injured after a shooting at apartments in the 700 block of Georgia Street, east of downtown. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was injured after a Sunday night shooting at apartments east of downtown Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 700 block of East Georgia Street, an address at the Vue Luxury Apartments between College Avenue and Interstate 70, on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find two people shot. One person was initially in critical condition but later pronounced dead. The second person was stable, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.