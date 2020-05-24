1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on east side

One person died and another was injured in a May 24, 2020, shooting on East 21st Street near Ritter Avenue. (WISH Photo/Chad Epler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and a second was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5300 block of East 21st Street, near North Ritter Avenue, around 5 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find two people shot. One was deceased, and the other was stable, according to IMPD.

No information about the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately available.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.