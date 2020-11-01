1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on the city’s east side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first called to the area of 8005 E. 42nd St. Sunday just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s northeast side near North Franklin Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a victim had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Police told News 8 they believed the victim had been shot at a separate location and they had not found a crime scene at that time.

Nearly 4 hours later, another victim was found in the area of East 34th Place and Alpine Place, police say. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. That’s about 1.3 miles southeast of where the other victim was found.

Police believe both victims were shot in the area of East 34th Place and Alpine Place. Details about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified were not released to News 8.

An active investigation is ongoing.