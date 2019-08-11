1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died and another was injured after a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive just after 1 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Officers found one victim who was shot at the location. That victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, detectives were notified that another shooting victim arrived at the hospital. That victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities believe the shootings are connected and are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.