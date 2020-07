1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting at gas station

(WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another was being taken to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on the city’s near-east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at 1856 N. Rural St., the address for a Citgo gas station. That southwest of the intersection of East Brookside Avenue and North Rural Street.

This is breaking news. The story will be updated.