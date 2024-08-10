Search
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate overnight shootings across Indy

Police lights on top of a police car. A person died and another was wounded in two separate shootings in Indianapolis on Aug. 9-10, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and one was seriously hurt in two overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. That’s just south of the I-465 loop near the Madison Avenue and Thompson Road intersection.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to that area on a report of a person shot. They arrived and found the person with a gunshot wound, who unfortunately died at the scene.

The second shooting took place in the 2200 block of East Washington Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. That’s in a business and residential area near the Arsenal Heights neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the person suffering a gunshot wound. They were rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

They didn’t say what led up to either shooting or if there were any suspects.

