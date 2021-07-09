Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 2 wounded after shootings; men found in 2 locations on west side

One person died and another was wounded in a July 8, 2021, shooting at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th Street between Moller and Georgetown roads. (WISH Photo/Demie Johnson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died and two other men were wounded Thursday night in shootings on the city’s west side, police said.

Police were trying to figure out why three people were shot and found at two different locations on the west side. The shootings could be related.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were sent to a report of shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace. That’s at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments off 34th Street between Moller and Georgetown roads.

The man who died was found shot on West 36th Terrace. The other man shot there was in serious condition.

About 10 minutes later, police and medics were called to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of North Elder Avenue. That’s in a residential area off West 10th Street just west of the White River. The man found shot on Elder Avenue was in critical condition.

The two shootings were about 3 miles apart.

Police did not immediately know the ages of the three men, but were talking to residents of the apartment complex who may have witnessed the shootings. Several residents told News 8 that they are frustrated with the crime in the area.