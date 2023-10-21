1 dead, 3 others injured in separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male is dead and three others are injured after separate shootings in Indianapolis Saturday morning, police say.

The name and age of the male who died has not been shared yet.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to East 21st Street and North Emerson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That intersection is on the city’s east side.

They located the male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the male was shot at a different location. Police also say they are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Shortly after the first shooting, police were called to the 5500 block of Georgetown Road on the west side around 1:34 a.m. on a report of another person shot. That person was said to be in critical condition.

The most recent shooting took place around 4 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Sheroak Court. That is in a residential area near South Sherman Drive East Stop 11 Road on the south side. That person was said to be in stable condition by police.

Police say they are working to gather information on all three shootings.