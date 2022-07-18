Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting at Beech Grove park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a Sunday night shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the park on a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found four people who had been shot. One person died at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition Monday morning, according to Tom Hurrle, deputy chief of the Beech Grove Police Department.

Police believe the shooting occurred at a vigil for someone who recently passed away.

“It kinda sounds like a conglomeration of friends, family, and people from the neighborhood where this person lived,” Hurrle said.

Witnesses told police that two women got into an argument and had to be separated, according to Hurrle.

“And that, somehow, erupted into this massive barrage of weapons beings fired,” Hurrle said. “We do know that there were dozens of rounds fired in the park.”

Police are trying to figure out how the victims and other people at the gathering were connected to Beech Grove.

“There’s nothing that points them to Beech Grove. How they ended up at that park, I have no idea,” Hurrle said.

Hurrle says police are looking for two or three male suspects. They may be driving a white Toyota Camry with a window that’s been shot out.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Beech Grove Police Department.