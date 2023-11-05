1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting outside south side club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say one person is dead and four others are injured after a mass shooting outside a club on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the parking lot outside of GZ Club on 5900 Madison Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a male was pronounced dead at the scene, however, his name and age are not currently known.

Four other people were transported to local hospitals. According to IMPD a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year old man are in critical condition. Police say a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are stable at the hospital.

According to IMPD, several nearby businesses had gunshots in the buildings. Officers say multiple witnesses remained on the scene and are cooperating with police. IMPD also found several firearms at the scene.

Investigators say detectives learned there was a disturbance inside the GZ Club prior to the shooting. They are working to determine if the disturbance is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

This shooting comes on the heels of a mass shooting one week earlier where 10 people were shot, one fatally, after party on the northeast side of Indianapolis.