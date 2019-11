INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person was pronounced dead after a shooting on the west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a person shot about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at West 10th Street and Centennial Street. That’s just east of North Tibbs Avenue.

Police provided no additional information. It was not immediately known if there is a threat to people in the area or if the shooting was from an isolated event. It also was not immediately known if police have a suspect.