1 dead after report of suspicious person at home on near-east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person about 10:05 p.m. March 22, 2021, at a multiunit home in the 400 block of North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male was found dead Monday night with a gunshot wound at a home on the city’s near-east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious person about 10:05 p.m. Monday at a multiunit home in the 400 block of North State Avenue. That’s just south of Arsenal Technical High School.

About 10 minutes later, an ambulance crew was sent to the scene.

The male was found dead inside the home, police at the scene said. The IMPD spokeswoman did not specify whether the male was an adult or a child.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information, including whether the crime scene is safe or a suspect is being sought.

