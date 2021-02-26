Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting at gas station, food mart on east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly after 10:05 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, to a report of a person shot at the Shell gas station and food mart.(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were surrounding a gas station and food mart Thursday night after a man was fatally shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly after 10:05 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot at the Shell gas station and food mart at the intersection of North Emerson Avenue and East New York Street. That’s on the city’s east side.

A caller at the Family Dollar store across Emerson Avenue had reported the shooting, police said.

No additional details were immediately available. IMPD has not reported whether the area is safe.

