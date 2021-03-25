Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting at Waffle House in Lawrence

by: Kyle Bloyd
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a fight at a Waffle House led to a parking lot shooting.

The Lawrence Police Department responded to the restaurant near Pendleton Pike and Shadeland Avenue on Thursday morning.

Officers say a fight inside of the restaurant spilled into the parking lot, with one man being shot and killed.

Police are looking for two other people believed to be involved. Descriptions for the two have not yet been released.

LPD says all three people involved knew each other and this was not a random act.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

