1 dead after shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Maj. Brian Seldon with the Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of West Elm Street just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

Officers found a male victim in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim.

Police say numerous people were present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.