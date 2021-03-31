1 dead after shooting in residential area on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a residential area on the city’s west side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a report of shots fired about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Goodlet Avenue. That’s a few blocks southeast of the intersection of West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

IMPD initially reported the victim was in critical condition, but about two hours after the shooting said the person had died.

Police have not given any details on whether the area is safe, a suspect, or the identify of the victim.