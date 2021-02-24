1 dead after shooting in residential neighborhood near north-side school

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to the report of a person shot while medics were sent to a report of the unsafe scene of a stabbing just before 2:40 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, in the 4900 block of Caroline Avenue, according to initial dispatch reports. (WISH Photo/Demie Johnson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An elementary school on the north side was put on lockdown after a person was fatally shot in an adjacent residential neighborhood, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to the report of a person shot while medics were sent to a report of the unsafe scene of a stabbing just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Caroline Avenue, according to initial dispatch reports. The address was for a home that’s southwest of the intersection of East 51st Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Indianapolis Public Schools said Rousseau McClellan School 91 was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution due to the police activity in the area. The school was not evacuated, an IPS spokeswoman said.

Residents of the area said on social media that a woman was shot in front of a home, but police have not yet provided any information other than a person was fatally shot.

Large special-tactics-and-weapons vehicles were outside the home to serve an arrest warrant to someone who may have a gun, according to News 8’s Demie Johnson.