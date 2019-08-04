1 dead after shooting in restaurant parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in a restaurant parking lot overnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Dan’s located at 5925 Massachusetts Ave. just after 2 a.m.

Police say a fight that started inside the restaurant led to the shooting in the parking lot.

Authorities have not identified the victim. Details about a suspect have not been released.

If you have information about the shooting you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.