Woman dead after shooting inside hotel room at JW Marriott

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found dead after a shooting inside a hotel room at the JW Marriott downtown early Saturday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the JW Marriott at 10 S. West St. Saturday just after 1 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

IMPD officers found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a room on the 20th floor, according to IMPD Maj. Harold Turner.

Turner said a lot of camera footage would be under review as investigators work to identify a suspect.

“I am confident that we are going to find the individual responsible for this,” he said. “We’re going to identify this individual and we’re going to make an arrest on this individual very soon.”

Police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once proper next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).