1 dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 1300 block of North Tuxedo Street just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side near North Sherman Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they found one victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.