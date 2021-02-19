Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on city’s near east side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s near east side Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue before 11:45 a.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential area on the city’s near east side near East 13th Street and North Sherman Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was critically injured and pronounced dead a short time later.

Details about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified were not immediately available.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

