1 dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to a residential area in the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot.
Arriving officers found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to IMPD public information officer Samone Burris.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.
Information about a suspect or what led to the shooting has not been released.