1 dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

Indianapolis police officers were called to a residential area in the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. April 22, 2021, on reports of a person shot. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Jess Vermeulen
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to a residential area in the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to IMPD public information officer Samone Burris.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Information about a suspect or what led to the shooting has not been released.

