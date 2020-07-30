Police: 1 dead in shooting at apartment complex on the city’s west side; suspect apprehended

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was fatally shot on the city’s west side Wednesday night, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Scarlet Drive Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. on the city’s west side. That’s just east of Moller Road and north of West 34th Street.

When officers arrived they located one man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was apprehended a short time later and police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

According to IMPD Maj. Harold Turner, officers were first called to reports of a disturbance between the victim and the person of interest around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rochester Avenue. Officers completed a report regarding the disturbance and no arrests were made.

Several hours later the two men entered into another argument that escalated to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Scarlet Drive. That’s where the male victim was found dead.

“The other adult male was quickly captured by northwest district officers just a few yards away,” said Turner.

Police believe the community is safe. The identity of the victim or the suspect has not yet been released.