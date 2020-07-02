Road rage led to fight, fatal shooting on East 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Wednesday night after a fight led to a shooting on the city’s east side, police said.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 8:35 p.m. Wednesday to an incomplete 911 call in the 5800 block of East 30th Street. That’s in a mixed-use area just west of North Arlington Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said road rage led to a fight prior to the shooting. The person was shot inside and outside her or her car. The car with bullet holes continued to block East 30th Street about 10:15 p.m.

Police told News 8 that officers who were in the area when the shooting happened may have someone in custody.

IMPD was using a drone at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

