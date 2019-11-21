1 dead after shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

Authorities were called to the 5200 block of East 20th Street just after 3:44 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived to the scene they found one victim who was pronounced dead.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting. The victim has not been identified and information about a suspect was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.