Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on far-east side

A person died on March 28, 2021, after a shooting on Rinehall Drive. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a Sunday shooting on the far-east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive, just south of 38th Street between German Church Road and the county line, on a report of a person shot just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been shot and was in critical condition. That person was taken to an area hospital and later died, IMPD said.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Hilary Duff welcomes third child in heartwarming Instagram debut

Entertainment /

5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen

International /

Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse

International /

Sunday evening forecast

Video Forecast /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.