Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on near-northeast side; 4th homicide in area since April 19

Photo of Brouse Avenue shooting on April 26, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following a Monday morning shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the 3400 block Brouse Avenue. That’s just off Keystone Avenue at 34th Street on the near-northeast side.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. No suspect or victim information has been released.

The homicide is the fourth in that part of Indianapolis since April 19.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 4 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue. That’s in a residential area on the near-northeast side near just southwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and Keystone Avenue. A woman died after she was found with a gunshot wound when police went to a report of a vehicle crash.

About 10 blocks north, two men in their 30s died in afternoon homicides on April 19. A car had stopped and shot into another vehicle, IMPD said. The men were identified Tuesday as Clarence January, 34, and Savage Trent Jones, 35. It’s unknown if IMPD has a suspect in those homicides.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.