1 dead after shooting on northwest side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s northwest side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers with IMPD were called to the 6300 block of Maidstone Road, in the Scarborough Lake Apartments, on a report of a person shot just after 3 p.m. That’s located near the intersection of North High School Road and 46th Street.

The person was found dead at the scene, IMPD said.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update you with information when it becomes available.

